BoI forms coalition checking parts imports

The Board of Investments (BoI), with the Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) and the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), has committed to enhancing customs procedures for the importation of motor vehicle parts.

During a recent meeting at the MICP office in Manila, BoC-MICP welcomed BOI and CAMPI as new members of the Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council (CICAC).

Key participants included Bobby G. Fondevilla, executive director of the Investment Assistance Center (IAC); Ernesto C. Delos Reyes Jr., director of the Investment Assistance Service (IAS); District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan; and CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration to modernize customs procedures and support the automotive industry’s growth.

Trade woes addressed

“This partnership will effectively address the challenges faced by our importers and promote long-term, sustainable growth for the automotive industry in the country,” BoI executive director Fondevilla said.

Director Delos Reyes highlighted the importance of having a dedicated focal person from BOC to assist investors engaging with the BoI. “It is crucial to adopt a holistic government approach to have effective and efficient investment facilitation to sustain investments in the country,” he said.

District Collector Talusan reiterated BoC’s unwavering support for BoI, CAMPI, and the local automotive industry. “We are committed to providing a more efficient and transparent customs process to support the competitiveness of the automotive sector. The partnership with BoI and CAMPI is crucial in advancing the country’s economic growth,” she said.

BoI has partnered with 38 government agencies, including the BoC, through the Investment Facilitation Network.