Blackwater fights for survival

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Blackwater vs San Miguel

7:30 p.m. — Terrafirma vs Meralco

A window of opportunity to boost its playoffs bid has opened for Blackwater as it battles a San Miguel Beer side dealing with a hurting import in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Holding a 3-5 win-loss record, the Bossing need to sweep its remaining two games for a chance to advance in the best-of-five quarterfinals.

But before that, Blackwater must first take care of the Beermen in their 5 p.m. rematch.

The Bossing will not only have the advantage of a long rest and preparation but could also pounce on the possible absence of Jordan Adams after hurting his left leg in San Miguel’s last game.

Adams asked to be subbed out with 8:43 left in the Beermen’s 112-122 loss to Rain or Shine on Thursday. He never returned and had his leg wrapped with ice.

Adams is scheduled to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury, which was initially suspected as a strained hamstring.

San Miguel carries a 6-3 card and is already assured of seats in the next round along with the Elasto Painters and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Despite that, the Beermen will still seek to carry momentum heading into the quarters.

Suppose Adams does sit out or play in a limited capacity, San Miguel will lean on the shoulders of June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Terrence Romeo and all-time three-point shooting leader Marcio Lassiter to pull through.

The Bossing, who dropped back-to-back games, are banking on George King, Sedrick Barefield and Troy Rosario to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Meralco wants to regain its bearing for the quarterfinals when it battles also-ran but upset-conscious Terrafirma in the Group A match set at 7:30 p.m.

Although the Bolts (6-3) can no longer bump off defending champion TNT (7-2) for the top seeding in the next round, head coach Luigi Trillo still wants to see his team build confidence for bigger games ahead.

Meralco absorbed a 97-105 defeat at the hands of Converge last Wednesday.

Already out of contention, the Dyip are just looking to score another upset after taking down the Tropang Giga, 84-72, last Thursday for their first win in nine games.