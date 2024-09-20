Bianca within striking distance

Filipina golf star Bianca Pagdanganan sizzled with a four-under-par 68 on Thursday for a solid start in the LPGA’s Kroger Queen City Championship at the TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio.

The 26-year-old Pagdanganan, fourth placer in the Paris Olympics, opened with three birdies in the first four holes. She bogeyed the 12th which was bookended by birdies on the 10th and 13th.

She’s just three shots away from South African Ashleigh Buhai who carded a seven-under-par 65 to take a one-shot lead over Thailand Jeeno Thitikul and China’s Yan Liu.

Pagdanganan hit 13 of 14 fairways and was 16 of 18 in greens in regulation, driving to an average of 287 yards. She had 30 putts in the opening round.

Entering the second round, the Filipino is bunched with a big group at T12 that included major winner Pernilla Lindberg.

Dottie Ardina will have a difficult making the weekend as she struggled with a three-over 75 to share 121st.