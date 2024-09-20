Batangas posts strong elims finish

Batangas City Tanduay Rum swamped Sarangani, 112-87, to close its elimination round stint in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season on a bright note on Thursday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The Rum Masters, powered by John Ambulodto, wound up with 20 wins and eight losses and secured the third spot heading to the South Division playoffs in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Earlier games saw Nueva Ecija subdue Rizal Xentromall, 88-67, and Parañaque clobber Sarangani, 112-87.

Batangas trails top South qualifiers Quezon Province (20-6) and Zamboanga Master Sardines (20-6) and paces Biñan (19-8) for the top four slots that carry with it the homecourt advantage in the best-of-three playoffs starting on 5 October.

Ambulodto posted 15 points and 18 rebounds to clinch the Daily Fantasy best player honors over Philip Paniamogan, who tallied 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, Kris Porter (15 points, four rebounds, three assists), Jeckster Apinan (12 points, three rebounds) and Dawn Ochea (10 points).

Also-ran Sarangani, which skidded to 5-20 record, drew 23 points and six assists from Adven Jess Diputado, King Destacamiento (13 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Anthony Roque (11 points).

Barely ahead, 40-39, at halftime, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards broke way after three quarters, 70-53, and proceeded to climb to 24-3, good for the third playoffs seat in the North Division behind overall leaders San Juan (25-1) and Pampanga (26-2).

Robby Celiz paced Nueva Ecija with 14 points, followed by Byron Villarias (13), John Wilson (12) and Ed Daquioag (12).