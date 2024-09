LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos, led the turnover and send-off ceremony of the Bagong Pilipinas Mobile Clinics to 28 provinces at the North Port in Manila on Friday, 20 September 2024. Marcos reaffirmed in his speech that the mobile clinics will benefit Filipinos, particularly those living in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. KING RODRIGUEZ











