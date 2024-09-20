Assistance to the less fortunate

This week, a senator questioned the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) over its financial assistance program for low-income and minimum-wage earners.

The inquiry revolved around the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP). To be specific, it was noted that there was no request last year for funding for AKAP, which provides a one-time P5,000 aid to beneficiary families with a monthly income of P23,000 or less. Yet, it was pointed out, the program still found its way in this year’s national budget.

As a background, the DSWD’s budget for 2024 amounted to P245 billion, which was designed to fund existing social welfare and development programs and services, and to implement agency innovations on digital transformation.

In a statement earlier this year, the DSWD through its spokesperson stated that, “Under the leadership of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the agency will focus on the development and deployment of automated systems for its priority frontline services, streamline benefits disbursement, and promote financial inclusion.”

The statement added, “The Department will also prioritize the retooling of its existing programs to be more inclusive and adaptive to the changing needs of the target beneficiaries. Among the programs that will be retooled are the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program, the Tara Basa! Tutoring Program, the Oplan Pag-Abot Program and the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP).”

For perspective, it is worth noting that the DSWD is the primary government agency mandated by law to develop, implement and coordinate social amelioration and poverty-reduction solutions for and with the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged.

The senator’s observation should be duly noted, of course, and properly addressed. But we should be aware that we are dealing here with government programs for the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged. We may ask, is it not the prerogative of the DSWD to create or reconfigure existing social protection programs so long as these advance its mandate? Aren’t the programs of any agency justified so long as they are aligned with the attainment of its vision and mission?

As for the need to protect public funds, consider that these programs are subject to the usual documentation, liquidation and auditing procedures of the Commission on Audit.

DSWD’s vision is for an empowered society where the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors have immediate and equitable access to opportunities for an improved quality of life. Their mission is to develop, implement, enable and coordinate Social Welfare Development policies and programs for and with the poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged.

If you have been to the DSWD premises recently, you would have a better understanding of the magnitude and numbers of less-fortunate Filipinos who need financial assistance. From Monday to Friday, the lines of people in need seem endless both within and beyond the premises.

DSWD personnel are committed to provide quality, prompt, and courteous service from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have no noon breaks to ensure that all applicants who are within the premises prior to the end of the official working hours are attended to. In addition, officers-in-charge are available for frontline services and assistance at all times.

Seeing the extremely long lines, I am certain these frontliners render overtime work. I only wish that they are well-appreciated and properly compensated for the additional hours above and beyond their regular duty.

In closing, I hope that the support and funding for both DSWD and other government bodies which seek to help the poor are studied, supported, and approved in the light of government’s duty to provide assistance to the less fortunate sectors of society.

It is good to work together to address the huge issue of poverty collectively in our country, rather than focusing on technicalities and seeming lapses in procedure in the approval of the budget, which anyway is the responsibility of another branch of government.