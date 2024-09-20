'Asenso Bulakenyo' initiative unveiled

SOCEX Consulting Corp. hosted an event focused on a community development initiative, designed to enhance Bulacan's local economy. Salvador "Bogs" Violago highlighted this plan, emphasizing that progress should be measured by real improvements in residents' lives, not just political rhetoric.

Violago spoke passionately about "Asenso Bulakenyo," a concept designed to uplift the local community and foster advancements in essential areas, such as public infrastructure and social services.

He envisioned a future where progress wasn't measured by campaign slogans but by real changes felt by every resident—a sentiment encapsulated in his phrase "Tunay na Pagbabagong Ramdam ng Lahat".

In his presentation, Violago emphasized community resilience, highlighting the importance of strengthening communal structures to withstand challenges and ensure swift recovery from adversities.

He then turned to accessible progress, advocating for equal opportunities in employment, education, and healthcare, ensuring that the benefits of growth are shared by everyone.

Next, he discussed participatory governance, urging a shift from traditional governance models to foster transparency through open data and encourage active community involvement in decision-making processes that affect their lives.

Finally, he spoke about creating a sustainable legacy, emphasizing environmental stewardship and cultural preservation to ensure lasting benefits for future generations.

Violago's address centered on strengthening the foundations of Bulacan, emphasizing empowerment of citizens over political ambitions. He concluded the press event by inviting everyone to join in the collective effort to transform their hometown into a thriving hub.