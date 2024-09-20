Aksyon inclined to field Doc Willie Ong for senator

The independent party Aksyon Demokratiko, founded by the late senator Raul Roco, will field two senatorial candidates in the 2025 midterm elections, party president Isko Moreno announced yesterday.

Moreno, a former mayor of Manila, said Aksyon Demokratiko would be endorsing Agri Partylist Rep. Wilbert Lee and Dr. Willie Ong as their senatorial candidates.

On Saturday, Dr. Ong, a cardiologist, revealed that doctors had found a 16 x 13 x 12 cm sarcoma in his abdomen, hidden behind his heart and in front of his spine.

“He told me that if he is asked what he wants, he would still like to help our countrymen as long as he can. We will support him if he decides to run for senator,” Moreno said.

“His only request is for us to include him in our prayers so that he can recover as soon as possible,” Moreno added.