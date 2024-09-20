Adrift for over a month, fisherman survives ordeal

A 49-year-old fisherman’s determination to survive kept him alive and allowed him to return home to his family after going missing for more than 40 days in Infanta, Quezon.

According to a report from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday, its Coast Guard Station in Batanes rescued Robin Dejillo, a resident of Purok Rosas, Barangay Dinahican, Infanta, Quezon, who had been missing since 4 August.

The PCG stated that their patrol team spotted a white motorbanca with an elderly man aboard in the waters near Basco, Batanes, on Friday.

Dejillo explained that he was unable to return to his mother boat after his banca ran out of fuel during a fishing trip.

The fisherman said he survived more than a month at sea by drinking rainwater and eating fish. He also sustained himself by consuming coconuts he found floating in the water.

The Coast Guard assisted Dejillo and towed his fishing boat to the Port of Basco.

“The PCG and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) coordinated his transport from the Port of Basco to the Batanes General Hospital for medical treatment,” the PCG said.

In a separate incident, the PCG also rescued three fishermen after their motorbanca capsized near Barangay Bayas Island, Estancia, Iloilo, on Thursday.

The motorbanca, MB Neneng Jed, capsized due to strong winds and large waves caused by the southwest monsoon.

The rescue team safely transferred the three fishermen, all of whom were in good physical condition.