Abandoned balikbayan boxes to be donated

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) met with representatives from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on 16 September 2024 to discuss the donation of abandoned balikbayan boxes at the Port of Davao and Manila International Airport to DMW.

The said meeting was headed by Atty. Geniefelle P. Lagmay, Acting Director of the BOC’s Port Operations Service, and Francisco Aguilar Jr., Director IV of DMW. The discussions centered on the legal and logistical processes required to facilitate the timely transfer and distribution of the balikbayan boxes to their rightful owners.

One of the main topics discussed at the meeting was the completion of the Deed of Donation (DoD), which, upon signature, will legally give DMW custody of the balikbayan boxes. DMW will notify the consignees upon completion and put in place a productive method for distributing these items. Balikbayan boxes that are presently at the Port of Davao will be handled, distributed, and stored by DMW, who will also make sure they go to the intended beneficiaries as soon as possible.

To guarantee that the intended recipients of these balikbayan boxes receive their items on time, both agencies are dedicated to working closely to speed up the process and resolve any potential bottlenecks.