1,932 Panay, Guimaras families awarded land

Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III announced on Friday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has distributed a total of 2,588 land titles, covering 2,643.52 hectares.

The titles were handed to 1,932 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Panay and Guimaras Islands on Thursday at the City of Passi Arena.

Of the 2,588 land titles, Estrella said 2,337 are electronic titles (e-titles) issued under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Project (Project SPLIT).

The remaining 251 are certificates of land ownership awards (CLOAs) under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), involving agricultural lands in Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras and Iloilo.

Estrella said Project SPLIT accelerates the subdivision of CLOAs, providing individual land titles to ARBs who were previously granted land under collective ownership.

Under this project, 2,390.41 hectares were awarded to 1,725 ARBs with 2,588 e-titles. The new lands, issued with 251 CLOAs, cover a total of 253.11 hectares and were distributed to 207 ARBs.

President Marcos said the land titles represent freedom for the farmers from debt and the ability to provide for their families and live successful lives.

“Our government recognizes the challenges you face in farming, but we promise not to abandon you. All of this is part of a larger goal: ensuring that no farmer is left behind,” Marcos said.

The President added that, thanks to Republic Act 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, signed last year, 610,054 ARBs are now free from land debt, which had long been a burden on their lives.

“So today, we’re not just celebrating numbers. The real celebration is your success — every family with land and every farmer who no longer has to rent,” he said.

Marites Filomine of Guimaras province, who received 1.2 hectares of land, said that after 20 years, the land she has been tilling is finally hers.

“Many thanks to our President and to DAR Secretary Estrella. This land is a huge help to our livelihood, and I now have something to pass on to my family,” she said.