Valenzuela schools resume afternoon class after rainfall advisory lifting

The Department of Education - Valenzuela City announced on Thursday morning that afternoon classes will resume after the removal of yellow rainfall warning in Metro Manila.

“As per the latest PAGASA bulletin, the Yellow Rainfall Level for NCR has been lifted. In light of this, afternoon classes will resume as scheduled,” the department’s Facebook post said.

Due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, Metro Manila has been under a yellow rainfall advisory since 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 September.

The post immediately earned reactions from various netizens.

“At ito na nga. Bumuhos na nga po ang ulan at makulimlim na ang buong hapon,” a netizen commented.

In Manila and nearby cities, continuous light rains and cloudy skies hovered the area, still caused by the southwest monsoon.

Aside from DepEd, the Valenzuela City Technological College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela also resumed their afternoon classes.

The Valenzuela City LGU suspended all in-person classes at all levels at 2:00 a.m. today due to a yellow rainfall advisory.