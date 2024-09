TRIPLE FRET IN SMX: Beauty and Health, Suppliers Show, and Job Fair Organizers, guests, and stakeholders pose as they cut the ribbon to officially open the Beauty + Health Wellness Manila, Hotel and Foodservice Suppliers Show, and the Trabaho Tourism Asenso Job Fair at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay on Thursday, 19 September 2024. The event will run from 19 to 21 September. KING RODRIGUEZ











Copied