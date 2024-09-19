Transpo infra vital for economic growth, says DoTr

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Thursday stressed the crucial role of transportation infrastructure in promoting the country’s economic growth during the Transport and Logistics Forum at the World Trade Center on Thursday.

DoTr Assistant Secretary for Communications and Commuter Affairs Hector Villacorta highlighted the need to address gaps in transportation infrastructure and provide a long-term outlook for the sector.

“The transportation sector is at the forefront of economic growth by efficiently moving essential services across and between islands and nations,” Villacorta said.

“These infrastructure investments will create job opportunities towards increasing business productivity and operations,” he added.

Villacorta also stressed that efficient functioning of transport systems translates into a “well-oiled logistics system, and thus increases competitiveness of private business, while lowering the cost of moving people and goods.”