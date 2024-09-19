Torre: PFL running smoothly

Former Philippines Football League (PFL) commissioner Coco Torre has full confidence the league will be fine in the future.

Torre told DAILY TRIBUNE that whoever will succeed him as the new commissioner should stick to the plan he has to put in place to ensure that the PFL will be one of the most competitive leagues in Southeast Asia.

Torre served as PVL commissioner from 2019 and 2024.

“Stick to the vision. Because there’s a roadmap that I put in the PFL and the vision is always for the PFL to be a powerhouse league in the ASEAN region,” Torre said.

“So, what does it mean? The objectives are there. Among other things, it’s about being able to produce the best talent.”

“What comes with that is making the league more competitive by having more clubs, having more games and maintaining a certain standard that is world-class.”

Under Torre’s term in the PFL, the Philippines saw clubs participating in both the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League clubs such as United City FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Even squads such as Stallion Laguna FC and Cebu FC were able to get slots in last season’s AFC Cup.

Torre believes the upcoming PFL season on 28 September is expected to be exciting with teams fortifying their rosters.

“I’m very confident that the PFL will be a very exciting league because of the efforts of the clubs. They really put in a lot of investments, especially signing big players and good coaches,” Torre said.

“So, there’s no doubt in my mind that this will be one of the most exciting seasons so far. Imagine 10 clubs, and to be honest, with all due respect to Kaya, they will have a very hard time defending their ground now.”