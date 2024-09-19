Sual mayor faces Guo-related raps

Liseldo de Quintos Calugay, known widely as Dong Calugay, the mayor of Sual, Pangasinan, is currently under scrutiny following accusations that link him romantically to Alice Guo, the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, who is officially named Guo Huang Ping.

Calugay was born on 28 August 1971, in Bugallon, Pangasinan. In 2018, he moved his voter registration from Bugallon to Sual after relocating there with his family. His political journey began to gain momentum as he ran for mayor under the Philippine Democratic Party (PDP), successfully defeating candidate John Arcinue with around 12,000 votes to Arcinue’s 10,000.

In 2022, Calugay sought reelection under the Pangasinan Abante Ilocano party, securing his position again with a margin of approximately 2,500 votes over opponent Boying Celeste.

The recent allegations against Calugay started from an ongoing investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) connected to Guo’s administration in Bamban.

At the Senate hearing last Tuesday, 17 September, Calugay was adamant in denying any romantic connection with Guo, referring to their relationship as strictly platonic. He emphasized that they are “merely friends,” and dismissed the rumors as baseless.

A source close to Calugay, who goes by the name “Alias Edwin,” asserted that if a relationship existed, it would be common knowledge in their small community of Sual. He stated, “If there were indeed a relationship, it would be known to everyone in our small community, given how closely knit Sual is.”

Purely professional

According to Edwin, Guo’s visits to Sual were purely professional. He explained that her interest in Sual’s successful mass wedding program prompted her to reach out. “During the mass wedding attended by Mayor Guo, she was invited by the staff of Mayor Calugay,” Edwin asserted, suggesting that her visit was intended for collaboration rather than anything personal.

The mass wedding program in Sual is designed to help couples get started on their new life together. Participants receive wedding rings, a buffet meal for up to 15 guests for their family, and essential furniture. Furthermore, Edwin disclosed that Calugay had undergone an annulment before the pandemic and is now in a domestic partnership, with two children from his current partner.

“He was annulled before the pandemic, and he now lives with someone else,” Edwin confirmed. He suggested that the close-knit nature of their community would quickly dispel any rumors of a relationship with Guo.

The investigations surrounding Calugay are not confined to personal matters; they also extend into business dealings. Recently, the Senate inquiry into Guo’s situation took a new direction when Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed the existence of five additional businesses linked to both Guo and Calugay.

During a Senate panel on women’s issues, Hontiveros pressed Calugay to disclose any business ties he may have with Guo. Once again, Calugay denied the allegations, maintaining that there were no financial or business connections between them.

Adding to the turmoil, the situation regarding Alisel Aquafarm has further complicated matters, as it has been associated with Guo. Following Guo’s claims denying ownership of the farm, a report by the DAILY TRIBUNE revealed that while Alisel Aquafarm holds a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) registration, it has never been issued a mayor’s permit to operate in Sual.

Edwin noted, “The Alisel has a DTI, but they’ve never operated in Sual,” implying that there might be a misunderstanding or misrepresentation of facts.

As the interview with Alias “Edwin” ends, he says that what’s happening with Mayor Calugay is purely political considering that this comes weeks ahead of the filing. Edwin states that whatever Guo’s dealings are despicable, Calugay is not a party to her alleged actions.

“The alleged actions of Guo are her actions alone; Calugay is not a party to any of her actions,” Edwin says. “We know who has been feeding false information and spreading lies.”