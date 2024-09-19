Rory bares golf peace deal threats

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Rory McIlroy claims that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the rift between players on both sides of golf’s civil war pose the biggest threats to a peace deal.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls the controversial LIV Golf events, have been engaged in talks since 2023 in a bid to resolve the damaging row.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy welcomed the optimism about finally agreeing a deal which emerged from the latest discussions in New York last week.

But the four-time major winner knows any deal will be subject to scrutiny from the DoJ, which last year forced a non-solicitation clause to be removed from the framework agreement.

The clause would have prohibited the poaching of players from other tours — therefore in theory limiting the integrity of the labor market and stifling competition for players.

Asked what the stumbling blocks to a deal are, McIlroy told reporters at Wentworth on Wednesday: “Department of Justice. Maybe different interests from the players’ side.”

“I’d say maybe half the players on LIV want the deal to get done, half probably don’t. I’d say it’s probably similar on the PGA Tour.”

“Because just like anything, everyone’s looking out for themselves and their best interests. It would benefit some people for a deal not to get done, but it would obviously benefit some people for a deal to get done.”

“I think the tours want it to happen. The investors certainly want it to happen because they can see the benefit for themselves.”

“It seems like the people that are really making the decisions are all rowing in the same direction, which is a really good thing.”

If no deal is done, an alternative for the DP World Tour would be to come to an agreement directly with the Saudis, which would provide welcome investment and increased prize funds.

“If things don’t materialize with the PGA Tour, I think it would maybe bring the European Tour back to like the ‘80s and ‘90s when there was like really two strong tours,” McIlroy added.

“But it keeps the game divided and I don’t like that. It would be Plan B. It would be maybe an alternative to the best solution.”

In the meantime, McIlroy has set his sights on winning the PGA Championship at Wentworth this week to make amends for his costly collapse at the Irish Open.

He was on course to claim his first professional title on home soil on Sunday when he led by two shots with four holes to play at Royal County Down.

But Rasmus Hojgaard completed a superb closing 65 with four birdies in the last five holes, while McIlroy bogeyed the 15th and 17th and missed an eagle putt on the 18th to force a play-off.