Recto pipeline damaged, 5 cities, Cavite no water supply

Residents of Tondo in Manila, among the five cities and a province that lost water supply, aired their ire after waking up without water service early in the morning on Friday.

According to water service provider Maynilad, the temporary loss of water supply in Manila, Makati, Pasay, Las Piñas, and Parañaque in Metro Manila; and in Cavite City, Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite Province, was due to a damaged 2.2-meter diameter pipeline along Recto corner Delpan Avenue in Manila.

“A third-party contractor of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority accidentally damaged the pipeline while doing a drainage construction project in the area,” Maynilad said in Filipino on its Facebook advisory.

The water interruption started at 9 pm on Thursday, as posted over Maynilad's social media pages.

However, Maynilad assured that its field teams are working double-time to immediately bring back the water supply to the affected areas.

“We are asking for the customers' understanding of the inconvenience it brought,” Maynilad added.