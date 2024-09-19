Poor mental health detrimental to seafarers’ career — stakeholder

Another health concern that should be addressed during a maritime career is the mental well-being of seafarers, in addition to other potential diseases that can hinder the seafaring dream of a Filipino cadet.

According to Halcyon Marine Healthcare Systems Inc., a company that conducts customized pre-employment medical exam packages for seafarers’ pre-employment medical examinations, issues on Filipino seafarers’ mental health are on the rise.

“Depression and anxiety are particularly prevalent. Data shows that psychological pains, family stresses, and work-related factors can significantly impact seafarer’s mental and physical well-being and the entire maritime industry,” said G Canlas, the business development head of Halcyon.

He said that from 2019 to 2022, there was an alarming rise in mental health disorders and suicides among seafarers in the world, while some were not reported.

“Seafarers with anxiety had twice the likelihood of a work injury, that is why there is a need for high-quality mental and physical health interventions for seafarers which require a comprehensive and holistic evaluation process,” Canlas added.

Aside from mental health issues, the top illnesses that are detrimental to Filipino seafaring careers, based on Halcyon’s 2023 statistics, are problems with kidney stones, gallbladder stones, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and poor eyesight and hearing.

Intervention in one app

That is why in response to growing concerns about seafarers' mental health, Halcyon launched the BrainHealth Program, a new feature within the Halcyon Health app, a mobile health application created by the company.

The initiative reinforces Halcyon’s dedication to continuity of care for maritime professionals by offering specialized tools to support psychological well-being during long voyages.

Data collected by Ship to Shore Medical Assist (SSMA), the repatriation clinic under the Halcyon Health Group, highlights the unique challenges faced by seafarers, including isolation, extended periods away from loved ones, and the pressures of life at sea.

These factors contribute to heightened stress, anxiety, and depression, underscoring the urgent need for targeted mental health support.

According to Halcyon medical director, Dr. Glennda Canlas, the BrainHealth Program addresses these challenges by delivering resources tailored to seafarers' needs, ensuring they receive the necessary support to manage their mental health effectively.

“The BrainHealth Program introduces a suite of new resources within the Halcyon app. Key features include a Mood Tracker for daily emotional logging, the Wellbeing Atlas with 9 courses designed to enhance resilience and mental strength, and access to Psychosocial Support Groups (PSSG) for peer connection and sharing,” she explained.

“The program also offers counseling services through SSMA and monthly Mental Health Talks and Webinars to address concerns and provide ongoing education. These tools help seafarers proactively manage their mental health and access support whenever needed, promoting a healthier state of mind throughout their voyages,” she further stated.

With nearly two decades of experience serving the maritime industry's health needs, Canlas noted that Halcyon Health has identified specific healthcare challenges faced by seafarers.

Halcyon has been catering to Filipino seafarers from 82 licensed manning agencies representing 275 foreign shipping firms' principals for several years.