PATIENCE PAYS OFF: Jahns sizzles with 2 eagles, posts 5-stroke lead

ANTIPOLO CITY — Keanu Jahns exerted a lot of patience while showcasing his power and precision in erratic weather on Thursday to card a 67 and surge five strokes ahead midway through the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic here.

Jahns bolstered his 33-34 card with two clutch eagles, propelling him to an 11-under 131 at the Nicklaus course and a commanding lead over a steady Randy Garalde and a stumbling Enrico Gallardo going into the final 36 holes of the P2-million championship.

Despite unpredictable conditions, Jahns stayed composed, utilizing patience as his primary strategy on the tight, rolling par-71 course and moving 36 holes away from scoring a career breakthrough after several near-misses.

“I stayed extra patient today because the birdies weren’t coming as easily as yesterday. But I still managed to stay focused and made two eagles,” said Jahns, who opened with a stunning 64 in the first round.

His first eagle came on the par-5 16th, where he executed a brilliant bump-and-run chip shot from 12 yards, counteracting an earlier mishap on the 12th.

He followed it up with a birdie on the 17th, making the turn at 34.

The Filipino-German ace maintained his momentum by birdying the third hole and recovered from a misstep on No. 5 with another eagle on the next.

Facing a tricky downhill lie from 18 yards out, Jahns confidently selected his reliable 60-degree wedge.

With precision, he landed the ball on the green and watched as it rolled perfectly, disappearing into the cup for an impressive finish.

“I’m thankful for the on-and-off weather conditions,” said Jahns, noting that the softened greens worked in his favor.

“Without the rain, I think it would’ve been tougher with more roll on the greens.”

Garalde, a club pro familiar with the course, posted a 69 to sit tied for second at 136 with Gallardo, who struggled to replicate his first-round success, slipping to a 71.

Garalde admitted the conditions were tough, particularly with his short game, but managed to stay in contention in the seventh leg of the 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“Adjusting to the weather was difficult, but I’m happy with my round,” Garalde said.

“I didn’t play too aggressively off the tee since the rough is unforgiving.”

Gallardo, who put in an impressive 65 on Wednesday, attributed his slowdown to fatigue. “Walking this course is tough. I just need some rest and to stretch because stamina is really important here,” he said.

Aidric Chan moved into fourth place with a 69 for a 137 total, while veterans Angelo Que, Tony Lascuña and Rupert Zaragosa fired matching 69s to share fifth place at 139. Guido van der Valk surged back with a 68, taking solo eighth at 140.

With two rounds remaining, the chase for the P350,000 top prize remains open, though Jahns’ lead appears formidable.

Defending champion Clyde Mondilla, however, remained too far back after a second consecutive 72, leaving him at 144.

Jay Bayron and Tom Marcelo carded 72 and 78, respectively, and barely made the cut at 151.