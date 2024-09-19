P281.3B DILG budget passed

Officials of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) expressed relief Thursday after getting the nod of the House of Representatives for their P281.3-billion budget for 2025.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. thanked the lawmakers led by Rep. Luisa Lloren Cuaresma from the Lone District of Nueva Vizcaya.

Abalos assured the funds will go to the department’s programs and projects to maintain peace and order, as well as to developments designed to help the citizenry.

The budget will fund the Office of the Secretary, the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and the Local Government Academy.

Included under it are the National Police Commission, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Philippine Commission on Women, Philippine Public Safety College and the National Youth Commission.

The PNP will get the biggest chunk at P206.2 billion or 73.3 percent, with BFP getting P31 billion and BJMP P29.2 billion.

Cuaresma said it was a privilege for her to sponsor the DILG budget for 2025.

The other lawmakers who served as budget sponsors were Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Jose Aquino II, Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, and Camarines Sur 4th District Rep. Arnie Fuentebella.

Aklan 2nd District Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr. and BHW Partylist Rep. Angelica Natasha Ang Co were also sponsors.