NIGHTMARE IN CHICAGO: White Sox heading for the worst NFL season ever

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — As perseverance fades into futility, the Chicago White Sox, enduring the most miserable campaign in modern Major League Baseball (MLB) history, are struggling to avoid setting a season loss record.

The White Sox lost 4-3 in 13 innings on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels, falling to 36-117 with nine games remaining in a nightmare six-month season.

A Jordyn Adams single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Wagaman from third base with the winning run for the Angels, who rallied to tie the game three times.

The 1962 New York Mets set the MLB record for most losses in a season with 120 while the 2003 Detroit Tigers own the American League record for most defeats with 119.

“Everyone in there is aware of where we’re at,” White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore said of his locker room.

“Whether we hit some magical number or not, it’s still not a winning season. It’s not the season we hoped.”

Chicago’s playoff dreams ended six weeks before the season’s end, which comes a week from Sunday with the White Sox facing three games at San Diego, three home games against the Angels and three games at Detroit.

“If you’re sitting there only focused on the negative, you’re probably going to have negative outcomes,” Sizemore said.

“It doesn’t do us any good to sit here and be like, ‘We have to win these many games to avoid whatever.’ We have to compete every night.”

“The outside factors, all the other things, it doesn’t really matter. At this point, we’re trying to get better, we’re trying to finish strong, and whatever the record is, is what it is, but it’s not what we want it to be.”

Going beyond the modern era, the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134, but that dismal 19th Century effort is no consolation.

“Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season,” White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said last week.

“This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight and solutions won’t happen overnight either.”

It’s much like when Michael Jordan retired and the Reinsdorf-owned Chicago Bulls, who won six titles in the 1990s, suffered six losing seasons in a row.

“Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success,” Reinsdorf said.

“What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort.”

The White Sox matched an American League (AL) record set by the 1988 Baltimore Orioles by losing 21 games in a row from 10 July to 5 August.

Days later, the team fired manager Pedro Grifol after going 28-89 and elevated Sizemore to interim manager.

The White Sox own MLB worst with 123 home runs, 470 runs, 449 runs batted in, a team .222 batting average and 596 walks allowed while ranking last in the AL with 782 runs allowed and a 4.82 team pitcher earned-run average.

They have used more than 60 players this season, a team record. Talent has fled over the past two seasons and even top prospects in the development system can’t help now.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz has warned fans the club won’t be spending big for free agent stars, trusting in young talent improving.

“We’re not going to be working heavy in free agency,” Getz said.

“We’ve got guys on the field right now who need to improve their game, a lot of young players who just need to make adjustments to be more productive.”

The White Sox beat visiting Oakland 7-6 last Sunday to snap a 16-game home losing streak on Andrew Benintendi’s ninth-inning homer.

“Every win is much needed, especially in our situation,” Benintendi said.

“We had lost 16 home games in a row so it felt nice.”