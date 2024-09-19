New NAIA operator vows transparent redevelopment

The new private operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport is committed to transparency and openness as it embarks on the redevelopment and modernization of the country’s main gateway.



The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) has officially launched its website and social media pages.



“The launch of our website and social media pages is part of our commitment to open communication and transparency,” NNIC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.



“We want the public informed and involved as we transform NAIA into a world-class airport all Filipinos can be proud of.”



The new website, http://www.newnaia.com.ph, provides comprehensive information about NAIA, including details on the ongoing transformation project, progress updates, and the airport's future vision.



It also serves as a hub for travelers, offering real-time flight information and updates on airport services and amenities.



NNIC, which took over the operations and maintenance of NAIA from the government last week, is poised to significantly enhance the airport experience under a P170-billion deal.



One planned change is terminal reassignment to streamline operations and improve passenger services, boosting efficiency and customer satisfaction.



While these changes are in the works, NNIC General Manager Angelito Alvarez assured the public that the status quo remains so that airport operations can continue to operate smoothly under the new management.



Alvarez noted that any future terminal reassignments or changes will be introduced gradually and strategically. These adjustments will align with ongoing infrastructural and technical upgrades at the airport to ensure a seamless experience for passengers.



He also emphasized that terminal reassignments will be phased over time to minimize disruptions.