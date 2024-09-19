Master of NBA scoops leaves ESPN

NEW YORK (AFP) — Adrian Wojnarowski, who became a master of breaking National Basketball Association (NBA) news as an ESPN reporter for the past seven years, announced his retirement on Wednesday to join a college basketball program.

Wojnarowski, nicknamed “Woj” and known for his breaking news social media message “Woj bombs” around the NBA, will become the general manager of the “Bonnies” basketball team at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University in western New York state.

“The NBA family congratulates Woj on a well-earned next chapter,” the league said in a post on X.

“He’s been an integral part of our league for decades and we wish him all the best in his new venture. Sources close to the situation say that his future is bright.”

Wojnarowski, 55, had contacts and sources throughout the NBA and was able to reveal news of upcoming contracts, ongoing discussions and prospective trades involving many of the NBA’s premier players.

His work was prominent during the days in the NBA free agency periods between when teams could begin talks with players and sign, finalize or comment on deals.

When teams were unable to confirm or deny moves, Wojnarowski was a master of learning terms agreed upon by players and clubs through anonymous sources.

“I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the Worldwide Leader,” he told ESPN.

Before his work at ESPN, “Woj” worked at Yahoo Sports and The Record newspaper in New Jersey.