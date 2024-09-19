Mango’s new Selection collection brings versatility to city wardrobes

Celebrating everyday elegance, the collection embraces the fluidity of modern life with pieces that effortlessly adapt to various scenarios. This new edition of the Selection collection, Mango's most premium offering, is made up of timeless classics featuring contemporary fits and carefully crafted, high-quality fabrics destined to remain in wardrobes for many seasons to come. Danish stylist Alex Carl has collaborated on this collection, bringing her signature look to create powerful and practical outfits.

Mango, one of Europe's most globally recognized fashion brands, presents its first autumn/winter proposal with the latest installment of its Selection collection. This edition features a range of garments designed for returning to a vibrant city that offers endless possibilities beyond work.

More than just office wear, the collection provides outfits for a 24/7 world. A slip dress can be dressed down for errands or dressed up for a dinner party, while impeccable trousers can transition from the office to a stroll or coffee break with just a change of shoes. It’s not about the time of day; it’s about wearing clothes that exude confidence, no matter what’s on the agenda.

Starring model Mica Argañaraz on the streets of London, the campaign also features Danish stylist Alex Carl.

This new proposal for returning to city life is structured around versatile garments with personality, designed to create special outfits that are also easy to wear. The fabrics — ranging from pure wool to cashmere, silk and leather — are the true protagonists, giving the garments a luxurious feel.