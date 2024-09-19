Manalo brings iconic mermaid 'Dyesebel' to life

From the beloved comic series conceived by Mars Ravelo that captures the essence of Filipino pop culture, Miss Cosmo Philippines Maria Ahtisa Manalo brings to life the iconic Filipino mermaid, Dyesebel.

The design celebrates the rich heritage and the contemporary allure of Philippine comic book legends. The stunning ensembles created by Ehrran Montoya feature vibrant signature orange hues and shimmering scales. The ocean-inspired fabrics highlight the beauty and grace of the mythical sea creature.

A symbol of myth and beauty, Dyesebel represents the power of storytelling in shaping Filipino identity and connecting generations. For Montoya, it deserves to be celebrated for its unique ability to unite people, inspire creativity, and keep cultural legends alive in the modern world.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2018 and Miss Universe Philippines 2024 second runner-up Manalo is currently in Vietnam competing for the Miss Cosmo inaugural edition. Born in Candelaria, Quezon, the entrepreneur and LGBTQIA+ advocate Manalo will compete against 58 other delegates. The inaugural winner will receive US$100,000 and will live in a luxury apartment in Vietnam during her reign.