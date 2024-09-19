‘Lepto’ cases continue to rise

The Department of Health (DoH) disclosed on Thursday that it has logged 4,575 cases of leptospirosis from 1 January to 7 September 2024 — 11 percent higher compared to the 4,112 cases recorded for the same period last year.

In a statement, the Health department said that some 393 deaths were logged among the cases this year, which is also 17 percent lower than the 475 deaths in the same period last year.

It explained that while the overall tally of cases is higher this year, it cited that there is a decreasing trend in leptospirosis cases in the recent weeks.

“From 1,726 cases reported from 28 July to 10 August 2024, the number decreased by 77 percent to only 396 cases from 11 to 24 August 2024,” the DoH said.

“In the most recent one to two weeks, the number has gone down further to just 124, but this may change due to incoming reports due to the recent typhoon and inclement weather,” it added.

In the past six weeks, only three regions logged an increase in cases — Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The DoH has also warned the public against the perils of wading in floodwaters.

In other developments, the DoH has feted Metro Manila Council for issuing Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Regulation 24-003, s. 2024 which prohibits swimming, playing, gallivanting and/or unnecessary wading or doing any other leisurely or unsuitable activities in floodwaters.

The public is encouraged to practice good hygiene, proper care for wounds, avoid contact with floodwaters, wear protective footwear and wash exposed skin to reduce the risk of infection from leptospirosis.

Those exposed to floodwaters, even without symptoms, are advised to seek medical consultation.