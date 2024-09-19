Lawmaker opposes DMW budget cut

Rep. Marissa Magsino of the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) Partylist appealed against slashing the 2025 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) from the original proposal of P10.957 billion to the P8.503 billion logged under the National Expenditure Program submitted by the Department of Budget and Management.

“It’s as if the increase granted in 2024 is being taken back despite the growing number of OFWs being deployed,” Magsino said.

She said the budget cut will severely affect services and programs for OFWs and will also affect the proposed creation of more migrant workers offices.

In defense of the lower 2025 budget, Rep. Jil Bongalon explained the decrease was primarily due to non-recurring capital expenses, such as one-time infrastructure costs amounting to P835 million and a P650-million adjustment in the Aksyon Fund.

“The decrease is largely due to non-recurring capital outlays, which are one-time expenses that are no longer necessary for 2025,” Bongalon said during the budget deliberations.

During the budget hearing on 9 September, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac emphasized that the 2025 budget of the agency will be used to expand and sustain programs focusing on the rights and welfare of OFWs.

These include the creation of additional migrant workers offices, and providing essential services including repatriation, reintegration and financial literacy programs.