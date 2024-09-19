Lacuna: Council minority delayed cash assistance

The local government of Manila disclosed on Thursday that the distribution of P10,000 financial assistance, hygiene kits and relief items to over 2,000 families displaced by recent fires in Tondo was delayed due to an unsuccessful attempt by some Manila City Council minority members to block the necessary resolution.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna personally apologized for the delay, acknowledging the hardship faced by the affected families.

“I always tell my colleagues that I hate making people wait, especially when they are going through such a difficult time,” Lacuna said.

The Manila mayor also expressed frustration over the minority councilors’ actions.

“I asked the Manila Council to pass a resolution for immediate financial assistance, but for some reason, some of their minority colleagues seemed to delay the process. I told the majority councilors to persevere and get it passed because I knew this was what you needed right now,” Lacuna said.

Meantime, the mayor expressed gratitude to Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Councilors Bobby Lim, Niño dela Cruz, Marjun Isidro and other majority councilors for their efforts in ensuring the resolution’s passage. These officials, along with social welfare chief Re Fugoso, assisted in distributing the aid.

Servo revealed that minority councilors walked out just before the resolution was to be discussed, attempting to block its passage due to a lack of quorum. However, Servo quickly gathered the necessary quorum using a virtual attendance system.

“It’s sad that even assistance for people is politicized,” Servo said. “We should pass these resolutions immediately because people need them.”

During the distribution, Lacuna assured the fire victims of continued support, saying, “We will never abandon you.”