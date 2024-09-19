Homegrown speech app recognized in int’l biz tilt

A local app designed to support individuals with speech delays and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has been recognized at the 2024 Stevie Awards, a premier global business competition.

Mylo Speech Buddy was recognized as the “Tech Startup of the Year - Software” at the 21st International Business Awards (IBA) and as the “New Product of the Year - Educational Technology” at the Technology Excellence Awards.

Dubbed “The Olympics for Technology,” the Technology Excellence Awards is the newest program from Stevie Awards.

Mylo Speech Buddy bested 600 nominees from organizations across 21 nations and territories.

Meanwhile, the IBA is globally recognized for celebrating exceptional achievements in the business world. It honors organizations and individuals who excel in performance, innovation, and leadership.

Dependable speech support sources

“Our goal has always been to offer families dependable sources for supporting their children’s speech and communication needs,” Vincent Rocha, CEO and founder of Mylo Speech Buddy, said.

“Winning back-to-back Golds at the Stevie Awards not only validates our efforts but also motivates us to continue enhancing our app and helping even more children succeed,” Rocha added.

Rocha said with the wins, the company remains focused on its mission of advancing speech therapy for children with autism.

“Our app is designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of families with children who have speech delays,” Rocha continued.

“We’re thrilled to keep working hard and discovering new ways to support more children and families around the world,” he added.