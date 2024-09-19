GUO, COHORTS ATTEND QUAD COMM PROBE

(September 19 2024)…………Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, Ronelyn Baterna, Corporate Secretary Lucky South 99, Katherine Cassandra Ong, Whirlwind Corporation, and Lucky South 99, attend the sixth hearing of the House of Representatives' Quad Committee on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts is investigating the connection between Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and the country's illegal drug trade.…………Photo/Analy Labor
ANALY LABOR