GUO, COHORTS ATTEND QUAD COMM PROBE

LOOK: Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo; Ronelyn Baterna, Corporate Secretary of Lucky South 99; and Katherine Cassandra Ong, the authorized representative of Whirlwind Corporation and Lucky South 99 attend the sixth hearing of the House of Representatives quad committee on Thursday, 19 September 2024. The Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts is investigating the connection between Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and the country's illegal drug trade. ANALY LABOR











