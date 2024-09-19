Go pushes for Bureau of Immigration modernization

During a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights last Wednesday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go advocated for the passage of his Senate Bill No. 1185, also known as the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Modernization Act which he said is critical in tackling contemporary challenges and bolster national security.

In his manifestation speech, Go underscored the importance of equipping institutions to face modern-day challenges and security threats.

“As we continue to address the growing needs of our institutions and ensure that they are well-equipped to face modern-day challenges, it is incumbent upon us to provide for proactive measures that will enable our institutions to exert a more responsive, efficient and effective governance in fulfilling their mandates,” he stated.

Highlighting the critical role of the BI, he noted, the Bureau of Immigration serves as the primary enforcement arm of the government in ensuring that all foreigners within the Philippines’ territorial jurisdiction comply with existing laws. It is principally responsible for the administration and enforcement of immigration, citizenship, alien admission and other laws.

With this, Go stressed the necessity of updating the outdated legal framework governing the bureau.

“One of the primary reasons why we should modernize the Bureau of Immigration is the age of the law on which it derives its mandate. Commonwealth Act of 1940 is more than 80 years old at this point. The old law provides for outdated mechanisms, adversely affecting the efficiency of the Bureau of Immigration to provide quality service,” he explained.

“I believe that it is high time that we update and modernize the country’s immigration systems and policies to enable the Bureau to address ever-evolving challenges,” he added.

Go, principal author and one of the co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451, which seeks to establish Ligtas Pinoy Centers, likewise reiterated his full support for the measure, emphasizing the need for mandatory evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities across the Philippines. The centers aim to provide safe, clean and decent shelters for victims of natural disasters.

Speaking before the Senate plenary on Wednesday, 18 September, Go stressed the country’s vulnerability to natural hazards due to its geographic location and the increasing unpredictability brought on by climate change.

Meanwhile, Go, as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, reaffirmed his strong support for the initiatives of Vice President Sara Duterte in the proposed 2025 budget of her office, now being deliberated in Congress.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) is proposing a budget of P2.037 billion for next year. Go remains steadfast in his belief that the OVP is instrumental in uplifting the lives of Filipinos, particularly the poor and underserved.

In an earlier Senate Committee on Finance deliberation, Go highlighted the impact of the OVP’s initiatives, citing programs such as medical assistance, relief operations, educational support, livelihood programs and their “Libreng Sakay” initiative, which has benefitted over 638,000 passengers in Metro Manila, and the cities of Bacolod, Cebu and Davao.