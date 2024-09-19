FUNalo FAMILYhan Weekends at Mr.D.I.Y.

Home improvement retailer MR.DIY has launched, FUNalo FAMILYhan Weekends, designed to make shopping even more rewarding for families.

From 9 August to 30 September, customers who spend a minimum of P1,000 in a single receipt at any participating MR.D.I.Y. store will have the chance to win fantastic prizes through a fun pick-a-prize game.

Shoppers can look forward to winning either a free bluetooth speaker or handheld Fan — perfect for enhancing family outings or simply enjoying quality time at home.

Visit your nearest MR.D.I.Y. store during the promotion period, make your purchase, and take part in the FUNalo FAMILYhan Weekends for a chance to win.

For more information on the Exclusive Everyday Essentials campaign, visit any MR.D.I.Y. store nationwide or follow us on our website at www.mrdiy.com/ph/ and our official social media accounts at Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for more details.

MR.D.I.Y. is the largest home improvement retailer with over 3,000 stores across Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Cambodia, India and Europe in Turkey and Spain.

The home improvement retailer has dedicated itself to making a positive difference in the lives of its valued customers by offering convenience at all its stores nationwide.

All MR.D.I.Y. stores are managed directly and the company often works in collaboration with other mass merchandise retailers or owners of malls or shopfront properties. MR.D.I.Y. stores offer a wide selection of — approximately 18,000 SKUs — across five major categories, namely hardware; household and furnishing; electrical; stationery and sports equipment products; and others (comprising amongst others toys, car accessories, jewelry and cosmetics).