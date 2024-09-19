Frayna lifts Filipinas past Argentina

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Janelle Mae Frayna struck the hardest and delivered a methodical but hard-earned victory on board two that lifted the Philippines to a stunning 2.5-1.15 victory over Argentina and straight into a big group at No. 15 after seven rounds of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the BOK Sports Hall here Wednesday.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster to date had actually seized a pawn and positional edge early after outplaying Maria Jose Campos in the opening of their English duel but had to fight for it brick for brick to extract the full point after 66 moves.

When it was over, the enlisted Army woman emerged a bishop up that sealed the Filipinas the win and a share of 15th spot with 13 others with 10 match points.

Rising star Ruelle Canino was the first to deliver the point by pulling the rug from under WGM Claudia Amura, the Argentines’ former top board player, in 39 moves of another English showdown at board four.

Shania Mae Mendoza then blew her winning chances in a defeat to WGM Candela Francisco Guecamburu at board one and Jan Jodilyn Fronda showed nerves of steel in splitting the point with Anapaola Borda Rodas at board three that knotted the count at 1.5.

Then, Frayna delivered the coup de grace with her magnificence at board three.

The result earned the country an eighth-round duel with 16th seed Turkey for a chance at reclaiming its place in the top 10 of this 11-round tournament.

“It gets tougher and tougher from here but we’ll keep on fighting,” said national women’s team coach GM Jayson Gonzales, who was accompanied by men’s non-playing captain GM Eugene Torre and delegation head Atty. Ruel Canobas in this tourney bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission and National Chess Federation of the Philippines.