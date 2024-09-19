FISTIC FIREWORKS: Jerusalem tells Castillo: The WBC title stays at home

Mexican challenger Luis Castillo believes he will head home to his hometown of Los Mochis holding the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight belt while clutching the head of dethroned Filipino Melvin Jerusalem in the other.

“It doesn’t matter. I will win by knockout or by decision,” Castillo said on Thursday during the Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow-By-Blow presser at the Atrium Room of Café Ilang-Ilang of the Manila Hotel.

Jerusalem will be staking the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title for the first time in a scheduled 12-rounder at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.

Castillo, who arrived in Manila last Saturday, sports an immaculate 21-0-1 win-loss-draw card with 13 knockouts.

This will be his first outing outside Mexico but Castillo, who is about four inches taller at 5-foot-6, swears he is armed to the teeth knowing he will be facing a proud and mighty champion in Jerusalem.

“I am calm because we did a lot in training. I feel fine and even though this is my first fight in the Philippines, I don’t see any reason why I won’t win this fight,” said Castillo, who is also three years younger at 27.

Jerusalem, parading a 22-3 -0 slate with 12 knockouts, has carefully studied Castillo repeatedly and is wary of his foe’s overhand right and seems not concerned about his being a vicious body puncher.

“We trained for that. We know that he will be attacking the body but we trained for that so we’ll be ready,” the native of Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon said.

Fighting on home soil seems to energize Jerusalem, stressing that the magnitude of the fight is only pumping himself up for the rugged Castillo.

“It’s my dream to defend at home and I will do my best to keep the title and fight not just for me and my team but most importantly, for my country,” he said.

“The title’s not going anywhere,” Jerusalem added.

Marife Barrera, who heads Blow-By-Blow, could not help but put Pacquiao on a pedestal for spearheading the project to stage Jerusalem’s initial defense on home soil.

“He is spending his own money to help the Filipino boxer to stay and defend here and that’s how he is. He will not hesitate to extend a helping hand most specially to Philippine boxing,” Barrera said.

To ensure that Jerusalem gets help from the crowd, Pacquiao is offering the event free to the public in coordination with the city government of Mandaluyong.

Those who won’t catch the fight live can witness the action on One Sports starting at 7 p.m.

Castillo doesn’t intend to make it a glorious Sunday for Filipino fight fans, though.

“We know that it’s always a battle between Filipino and Mexicans but this is not just a battle. It is going to be a war.”

“I am determined to get that belt. I will take it with me on Monday when I head back to Mexico,” Castillo added.

Indeed, Sunday’s show should be a humdinger.