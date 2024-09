LOOK: Former Iloilo Mayor Jed Mabilog on Thursday, 19 September 2024, attended the sixth hearing of the Quad Committee of the House of Representatives. He delivered an emotional statement during the hearing. The Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts is investigating the connection between Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and the country's illegal drug trade. ANALY LABOR

Photos EMOTIONAL MABILOG











