DoJ caravan serves 611 Davao PDLs

The Department of Justice (DoJ), through its Action Center, brought its Katarungan Caravan to the Correctional Institution for Women Davao del Norte to provide free legal and medical services to the persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

The recent caravan was part of the DoJ’s effort under Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to make the provision of justice inclusive to all sectors of society, including those who are behind bars.

“It has been the DoJ’s unwavering commitment to provide crucial services that uphold compassion and justice, and promote the well-being of every individual,” Remulla said.

“Through our legal and medical mission for inmates, we do not merely seek to uphold the dignity and rights of people but also pave the way for their healing and total reformation,” he added.

The event was the first DoJ Katarungan Caravan in Davao del Norte spearheaded by the office of the Regional Prosecutor XI led by Janet Dalisay-Fabrero, who helped assemble paralegals from the Rizal Memorial Colleges.

Under the direct supervision of Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez and Assistant State Prosecutor Joan Carla Guevarra, usec in charge and program director of DOJAC, respectively, the Katarungan Caravan provided legal and medical services to 611 women PDLs.

“By bringing essential legal and medical services directly to the women of CIW-Davao del Norte, we reaffirm our belief that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, deserves access to support and care,” Gutierrez said.

“This initiative not only aims to protect the rights of persons deprived of liberty but also fosters their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. We are deeply grateful to our partners and volunteers who joined us in this mission, demonstrating that together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of others,” she added.

The mission received the support of the National Prosecution Service (NPS), Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), Department of Health (DoH), Office of Mayor Lea Marie Moral-Romano and volunteer doctors.

Over 50 lawyers and paralegals from the IBP, NPS and PAO volunteered their time and expertise to give free legal assistance to the PDLs ensuring that their legal rights are protected and that they receive fair representation.

Likewise, more than 50 medical professionals, including doctors and medical assistants from the DoH and volunteer doctors from Mayor Romano’s office in the municipality of Braulio E. Dujali, provided essential health services.

The medical team will continue to address the various health concerns of the PDLs. Likewise, the DoH, Pagcor and the DoJ Action Center mobilized to distribute essential medicines to the PDLs.

Undersecretary Gutierrez thanked the Kababaihan Organization for donating 2,500 packs of sanitary pads to the PDLs.

Among the legal services provided were legal advice, preparation of documents and referral endorsements to the government offices concerned.