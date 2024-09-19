Did Heart take a swipe at Pia again?

Global fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista is poised to grace the upcoming Milan Fashion Week

Evangelista shared a short video of her preparations for the event, showcasing possible outfits she might wear.

To emphasize the official nature of her trip, Evangelista also shared the invitation she received from Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones.

“This is not edited,” she wrote in her caption.

However, some enterprising netizens believe that Evangelista’s “not edited” one-liner was a subtle swipe at former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

To recall, Wurtzbach faced criticism after posting a video of the Carolina Herrera fashion show, which she missed due to arriving 30 minutes late.

Wurtzbach has since addressed the issue on her social media account.