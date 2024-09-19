Did Heart take a swipe at Pia again?

Global fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista is poised to grace the upcoming Milan Fashion Week
Evangelista shared a short video of her preparations for the event, showcasing possible outfits she might wear.
To emphasize the official nature of her trip, Evangelista also shared the invitation she received from Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones.
“This is not edited,” she wrote in her caption.
However, some enterprising netizens believe that Evangelista’s “not edited” one-liner was a subtle swipe at former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.
To recall, Wurtzbach faced criticism after posting a video of the Carolina Herrera fashion show, which she missed due to arriving 30 minutes late.
Wurtzbach has since addressed the issue on her social media account.
Also worth recalling is that a few weeks ago, Evangelista posted a photo of her favorite pet, Panda, adorned with a P12-million Bulgari necklace.
Many interpreted Evangelista’s comment as a swipe at Wurtzbach, who is endorsing the chic jewelry brand.
Netizens found Evangelista’s “this is not edited” statement tactless at best and tasteless at worst.
“Pia is a queen and international icon. Heart is a local artist. See the difference.”
“Miss Universe ‘yan, trying hard fashionista ka lang, Heart. Kahit saan mo dalhin yan, respetado yan (She’s a Miss Universe, you’re just a trying hard fashionista. Wherever you put her, she’s respected).”
“Kahit ano pa sabihin mo, Heart, mas kilala si Pia. Di hamak na lamang talaga siya sa iyo — sa tangkad, sa ganda at sa talino (No matter what you say, Heart, Pia is more well-known. She is undeniably superior to you in height, beauty and intelligence).”
Why James Reid does not want to pair with Nadine Lustre
James Reid is looking forward to making a comeback on television.
In a recent interview with MJ Felipe, he expressed excitement about his future projects with ABS-CBN.
According to the actor, he has already met with ABS-CBN executives to discuss the projects he will undertake for the network.
Sadly, Reid is not keen on working with his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre. They broke up some years ago, and each has moved on to their own relationships.
“I don’t think so. Maybe out of respect for my partner, my girlfriend. Also, for my mental health,” Reid candidly said when asked if he’s willing to work with Lustre again.
Kapamilya prime time shows lead in ratings game
Kapamilya prime time shows FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, Lavender Fields and Pamilya Sagrado are the undisputed top-rated series on television today.
All Dreamscape Entertainment productions, the series are top-billed by Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria and Piolo Pascual and are certified hits with viewers.
In last Friday’s episode, 13 September, all three shows were winners in their respective timeslots.
Batang Quiapo garnered a 16.0 rating, compared to Pulang Araw’s 8.5. Lavender Fields earned a 9.9 rating against Widow’s War, while Pamilya Sagrado received a 6.3 rating compared to Amazing Earth’s 5.3.