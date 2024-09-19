DBM approves fund for PNP vehicles

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Thursday announced the approval of the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s P396.374-million funding request for its acquisition of 402 units of motor vehicles.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved the issuance of Authority to Purchase Motor Vehicles (APMV) on 10 September, allowing the police organization to procure motor vehicles which will be chargeable against the Specific Budget of the PNP under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

Pangandaman reaffirmed the DBM’s full support of initiatives aimed at boosting the capability of the country’s police force.

“We support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to boost the capability of our PNP. We strongly believe that a well-equipped police force is better positioned in promoting public safety,” Pangandaman said.

According to the DBM, the fund will be particularly used for the purchase of 40 patrol jeep 4x2, 115 personnel carrier 4x4, 40 light transport vehicles, 10 PNP vans, 183 light motorcycles and 14 EOD vehicles.

Pangandaman believes that Filipino people will benefit to the PNP’s acquisition of more motor vehicles as the police force, adding that the procurement would also boost the PNP’s mandate to maintain peace and order throughout the country.

To recall, PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil in August said the police must strive to respond to crimes within three minutes.