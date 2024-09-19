Cortez helps make Green Archers better, stronger

Jacob Cortez may not be suiting up but it doesn’t mean that he’s not helping his new team — De La Salle University — retain its title in Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

Cortez told DAILY TRIBUNE that he is participating in scrimmages to help prepare the core of Mike Phillips, CJ Austria, Joshua David, Raven Gonzales, Earl Abadam, EJ Gollena and reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao for the tough grind ahead.

The son of former King Archer Mike Cortez, the former San Beda University star joined La Salle last April together with former National University star Kean Baclaan, former Ateneo de Manila University standout Mason Amos and former University of the Philippines slotman Luis Pablo.

They will be eligible to see action in Season 88, making La Salle one of the most exciting teams in the UAAP.

But for now, Cortez has a job to do.

“Physically, I want to maybe cut down or become stronger. It’s all about staying in shape and staying in condition, especially since it won’t be long before I can play again.”

Aside from participating in scrimmages, Cortez is also dropping by the National Collegiate Athletic Association games to support the Red Lions, whom he led to a title in Season 99.

“As long as I have time, I would like to watch, enjoy and also learn from college basketball. Well, not even college, but I also watch my dad’s games,” Cortez said.

“But it’s just experiencing all these games. As much as I want to, I miss playing. For now, I’m just enjoying it.”