Cebu Pacific adds A320neo to boost routes

Travelers can expect improved services from Cebu Pacific (CEB) as the budget airline continues to expand its fleet with the delivery of its 11th aircraft of the year, an A320neo.



The Gokongwei-led carrier announced on Wednesday that the newly delivered 180-seater, fuel-efficient A320neo arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila on 13 September.



CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said the aircraft will support the airline’s upcoming route launches in October, including Davao to Puerto Princesa and Hong Kong.



“We’re thrilled to welcome another aircraft to our growing fleet. This delivery supports our commitment to making air travel more accessible,” he said.



The Airbus NEOs, known for their 15 percent reduction in fuel consumption and noise levels compared to previous models, offer enhanced fuel efficiency that directly contributes to reducing carbon emissions, benefiting the environment.



With a young and diverse fleet, including nine Airbus 330s, 40 Airbus 320s, 22 Airbus 321s, and 15 ATR turboprop aircraft, CEB is well-positioned to maintain the most extensive network coverage in the Philippines.