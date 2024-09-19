BuCor reforms target both PDLs, personnel

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said the bureau is continuing its reformation program, not only for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) but also for its personnel.

“I will not allow any disruption to hinder the reforms I am implementing, both for persons deprived of liberty and for Bureau of Corrections personnel,” Catapang said during the graduation ceremony for the Officers Advance Course Custodial Class 2024-01.

The graduates were told that their training was part of the ongoing reform efforts to enhance leadership, improve skills and provide the knowledge needed for career advancement.

“Make sure you do not let us down because you are the future of BuCor. We are here to prepare you for much bigger tasks. You were sent to school so that, when the time comes for you to run BuCor, you’ll know what to do,” Catapang said.

“You must maintain a good record as mid-level officers of this bureau by protecting your reputation and integrity and being mindful of proper decorum. You must show great courage in resisting temptations, especially in the face of challenges and adversity,” he added.

The BuCor chief also warned the graduates against committing offenses that could derail their careers, saying he would not hesitate to investigate and enforce the full force of the law, especially “at this point when we are professionalizing our ranks.”

“I don’t want your careers to be derailed, so do your job well,” Catapang said.

The 10 graduates of the first OAC Custodial Class 2024 “Mabalasik” were C/CInsp. Lucio C. Guevarra, C/CInsp. Gary A. Garcia, C/CInsp. Ricardo R. Sespeñe Jr., C/CInsp. Divina S. Camiña, C/CInsp. Ruben R. Formoso, C/CInsp. Roger O. Boncales, C/CInsp. Michael M. Artin, C/CInsp. Eduardo P. Gorgoza, C/CInsp. Jose Mario Buñag D. Alambro and C/CInsp. Ronilo D. Salonga.

Meanwhile, 1,032 trainees — 212 females and 820 males — began their six-month Corrections Officer Custodial Basic Course yesterday.

A simple opening ceremony and reception rites were held simultaneously at various operating prison and penal farms of BuCor, while those at the New Bilibid Prison headquarters attended the program at the Corrections National Training Institute grounds in the NBP compound in Muntinlupa City.