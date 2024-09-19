Bucay, Cedo power Phl to MAJIC sweep

Josef Perry Bucay and Anya Cedo coasted along to individual victory on Thursday — and handed Team Philippines the overall title in the process — in the Maha Junior International Invitation Championships (MAJIC 2024) in Selangor, Malaysia.

The two-man squad, sent by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP), took home a total of four titles including the overall championship for Bucay.

“It was a great win today,” said Bucay, who dominated the Boys’ 18-21 division.

“It was definitely more challenging today with the pin locations. But it wasn’t too hard to close the deal.”

Sure enough, all he needed was a one-over-par 73 for a five-under 211 and a whopping 12-stroke triumph in the meet held at the Amverton Cove Golf and Island Resort. He scored 70-68 in the first two rounds.

“What made it special was that it’s my first victory outside the Philippines and this could be a big momentum for my career,” added Bucay, a third-year legal management student of De La Salle University.

Bucay, the reigning regional champion, has yet to decide whether to purse a pro career.

Cedo turned in an even-par 72 for 218 and ran away with the Girls’ 18-21 title. The incoming Washington State University player scored rounds of 71-75-72 in the tourney.

“The JGFP family is elated over the latest wins of Perry and Anya in Malaysia. It is a big boost for junior golf development which was our foremost mandate,” JGFP president Oliver Gan said.

Indonesia’s Ryan Jovan Wijaya and India’s Mahir Rakhra both finished with 223 total to share second place, while Malaysians Austin Gen Zi Ming, Wan Muhammad Danail Zain and Mohamad Saiful Rosli were tied for fourth at 227.

It was an even wider victory for Cedo who was never in trouble in besting American Sitti Nurfara Hasan who finished with 249 — 31 shots off the Filipino ace jungolfer. Saudi Arabia’s Lujain Khalil (271) and Malaysia’s Allesya Azhar (294) wound up third and fourth, respectively.