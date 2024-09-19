Bong Go extends support to solo parents in Tagum City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team provided support to solo parents in Tagum City on 17 September. In a video message, Go reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of underprivileged Filipinos.

"Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng mga ordinaryong mamamayan. 'Yung mga mahihirap po, sila po ang dapat nating unahin, 'yung mga isang kahig, isang tuka, at yung pinakanangangailangan ng malasakit at serbisyo ng gobyerno," he said.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go urged Tagum City residents to prioritize their health and use the 166 Malasakit Centers, including those at Davao Regional Medical Center and Southern Philippines Medical Center, for help with hospital expenses.

Go principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, to establish one-stop shops for medical assistance programs in qualified public hospitals to conveniently assist poor and indigent patients in covering their hospital expenses and lowering it to the lowest amount possible.

The Malasakit Centers program is a brainchild of Go and was initiated in 2018 as part of the senator's commitment to strengthen and improve access to quality health services in the country. These centers have helped more or less 12 million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

“Ang Malasakit Center, one-stop shop na iyan. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na handang tumulong sa inyo hanggang maging zero balance wala na kayong babayaran sa inyong pagpapa-ospital. Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center,” Go explained.

Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team led the relief activities at Barangay Mankilam Gym, where a total of 60 beneficiaries received shirts, snacks, and vitamins from Senator Go. There were also select recipients of shoes, bags, basketballs, volleyballs, and a mobile phone.

Through Go’s support and in coordination with Councilor Ana Alvarez and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), an orientation was also conducted for the qualified beneficiaries, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Go commended the DOLE for effectively implementing various assistance programs, such as TUPAD, which has significantly contributed to supporting individuals whose jobs have been impacted by crises. He likewise maintained his support, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the needs of the economically challenged community.

"Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added.

Go also introduced Senate Bill No. 420 which advocates for the establishment of a system designed to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established under the jurisdiction of DOLE.

The primary aim of REAP, if legislated, is to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” ended Go.

Go has been championing programs and policies to improve the lives of solo parents, including Republic Act No. 11861, which enhances benefits for solo parents. He is a key author and co-sponsor of this amended Solo Parents’ Welfare Act.