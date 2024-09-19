Bong Go backs Misamis Oriental sportsfest; supports VP Sara's initiatives

Senator Bong Go supported the Mindanao State University sportsfest in Misamis Oriental on 16 and 17 September, with his Malasakit Team providing extra assistance. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, he remains committed to fostering grassroots sports development and helping young athletes pursue their goals.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit. Ang sports ay hindi lamang isang paraan para manatiling fit, ngunit ito rin ay mahalaga sa paghubog ng karakter, disiplina ng kabataan tungo sa maging produktibong mamamayan. Sa pamamagitan ng sports, natututunan natin ang kahalagahan ng teamwork, dedikasyon, at pagharap sa mga hamon ng buhay na may positibong pananaw,” Go said.

The said sportsfest was organized in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission through the support of Senators Sonny Angara, Pia Cayetano, and Bong Go.

Senator Go, in a message, congratulated all the athletes who participated in the sportsfest and encouraged them to continue their passion for sports.

"Sports weave resilience into the fabric of our communities, teaching our youth the values of teamwork and perseverance," he expressed.

Go has been emphasizing the role of sports in enhancing the well-being of Filipinos, asserting that active engagement in sports contributes to physical, psychological, and social health, which are vital for nation-building.

Go’s Malasakit Team also gave attendees pens and other forms of aid, while the athlete winners and coaches received shirts, and the referees received shades.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Bong Go has pushed for increased sports funding, including repairs to sports infrastructure like the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and support for both elite and grassroots athletes. He was key in establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) through Republic Act No. 11470, which integrates secondary education with a sports curriculum. Go also sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize and enhance a comprehensive grassroots sports program.

"Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Bong Go supports VP Sara despite OVP budget issues

Meanwhile, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has reaffirmed his strong support for Vice President Sara Duterte's initiatives amid Congress's deliberation of the OVP's P2.037 billion proposed budget for 2025. Go believes the OVP plays a crucial role in improving the lives of Filipinos, especially the poor and underserved.

He highlighted the impact of the OVP's initiatives, citing medical aid, relief operations, education, livelihood programs, and the "Libreng Sakay" initiative, which has helped over 638,000 passengers in Metro Manila and key cities.

“As a proud Davaoeño, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable work of Vice President Inday Sara Duterte. I can attest to the positive impact she has made on every community and the entire nation,” he said.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the continuity of key programs, such disaster response and the OVP’s satellite offices, which would expand the scope of services across the country and bring government closer to the people.

He further underscored the value of the OVP’s social programs, which align with his own advocacy of helping marginalized communities. He stressed that Congress as a whole must give the Office of the Vice President the budget that it needs for it to fully function.

“Ang ating Bise Presidente ay binoto ng higit 32 milyong Pilipino hindi para maging spare tire lamang, kundi para magbigay ng karampatang serbisyo na kinakailangan ng mga Pilipino. Pinapalawak ng OVP ang serbisyo ng gobyerno dahil yan ang kailangan ng mga tao,” Go said.

“Huwag sanang haluan ng pulitika ang pagseserbisyo. Bigyan sana ng karampatang suporta at paggalang ang opisinang nais lamang gampanan ang kanyang mandato,” he concluded.