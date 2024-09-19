Benguet vice gov faces graft raps

Violations of Anti-Graft and Ethical Standards of Government Officials were slapped against Benguet Provincial Vice Governor Ericson Felipe before the Office of the Ombudsman by the Task Force Kasanag International (TFKi).

In a press conference in Quezon City, TFKi chairman John Chiong said Felipe violated the Conflict of Interest and the Influencing of Government Official provisions of the said laws for owning a construction firm that cornered over P1.6 billion worth of contracts for Apayao province.

Chiong said the amount covers around 30 flood mitigations projects.

Pieces of evidence he shared with the media attached to their complaint sheets noted that Felipe owned 60 percent shares of the Tagel Corporation, making him the majority owner, with P300-million investments in 2022 before he was elected which was awarded with 12 government construction projects amounting to P632 million. The following year, Felipe got 18 more projects worth P1.35 billion.

“Wala kaming alam sa kanyang personal na pagkatao at di rin ito pamumulitika. Our members in the province gave us all these details (about his corporation leading to the filing of the case),” Chiong said.

He added that theirs “is to protect the people’s money” as their group is committed “to safeguard the public from corruption.”

“Shocking ang number ng projects (awarded),” Atty. Eugene Alfaraz, one of the volunteer lawyers of TFKi handling the filing of charges, told the Daily Tribune.

He said, Felipe must have strong connections with Department of Public Works and Highways whose districts (1 and 2) offices are the same coverage, Benguet and Apayao.

“This projects are all for Apayao. How come?” Alfaraz asked.

He added that they will not discuss the other details of the complaint and let the Office of the Ombudsman to appreciate and possibly asked for additional evidences.

“By filing this complaint, TFKi is giving a message to the public and assures them that there is still someone here that is doing the appropriate and necessary legal measures to protect people’s money from corruption and moving for transparency in the government,” Chiong said.

Felipe, on the other hand, in a telephone interview by the media believed the case has a “political color” and only intended for his reelection bid. He, however, said, he can answer the charges in the proper forum.