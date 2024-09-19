Belmonte repays Monteverde trust

Getting minutes in a stacked University of the Philippines roster is a privilege. To take the spotlight amid a bevy of Fighting Maroons veterans and stars is already a feat.

Mark Belmonte got his shining moment on Wednesday when he led UP’s relentless assault on National University in a lopsided 89-62 win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The sophomore made every second of his over 15 minutes of action count as he shot 6-of-7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

He filled up the other stats boxes with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in an all-around performance in a starting role as UP won its third straight in as many games for a tie at the top spot with defending champion De La Salle University.

“Coach Gold (Monteverde) always tells me to be ready. Whatever help I can provide to the team, once my number is called, I’m ready to give my best,” the 6-foot-6 forward said.

Belmonte and Season 86 Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez were at the forefront of the Fighting Maroons’ hot start which created the separation and even had a couple of thunderous slams in the first half.

The game was already out of hand by halftime with the Diliman-based squad up by 31.

It was more of the same in the second half with UP reaching its biggest lead at 39.

Belmonte stood out among the mighty conquerors when the cloud of smoke of the massacre cleared.

“What’s great about Mark, I’m not sure if a lot of people know, you could say he’s sort of a late-bloomer in terms of being in a systematic basketball type of way,” Fighting Maroons assistant coach Christian Luanzon said.

“The skill, the talent, obviously is there. He’s long. He’s athletic. He can shoot from the outside and also his defense.”

But what Luanzon admired the most about Belmonte was his effort in filling in for injured veteran Aldous Torculas in the past couple of games.

“His adjustment in the past few years, this is only his second season, was a big factor for us especially knowing that Aldous Torculas was going to miss some games,” he said.

For Belmonte, he just wanted to repay the trust of the coaching staff.

“As you all know we have a really deep roster. So, it won’t hurt if I give my best as long as I can help the team,” he said.

Luanzon couldn’t agree more.