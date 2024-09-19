BBM dreams of quick medical responders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of 51 patient transport vehicles (PTV) to as many cities and municipalities in Iloilo.

In his speech, he underscored the importance of prompt government action to the healthcare needs of Filipinos.

“It’s built upon our thrust to improve people’s access to health care, especially in vulnerable communities and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” Marcos said during the turnover ceremony held in Passi City, Iloilo.

“In delivering those services, every second matters and these vehicles will ensure that help will arrive without delay,” he added.

The 51 ambulances were distributed across the provinces of Region 6 beginning with Aklan which received 4 units, Antique with 7 units, Guimaras 3 units, Iloilo 18 units, and Negros Occidental with 19 units.

Meanwhile, all the municipalities of Capiz also received ambulances.

With the government’s goal to distribute state-of-the-art emergency transport vehicles to all the cities and municipalities in the country, the Office of the President has allocated P2 billion for 2024 to cover the acquisition of 1,000 ambulances.

“We promise one day every town and city will be equipped with fully operational PTVs and medical responders on standby,” he said.

Marcos thanked the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for its support in extending the reach of healthcare in the country.

“I hope that you will be unwavering in completing your mission of charitable programs and services to millions of Filipinos all over the country,” he said.

The Chief Executive urged local government units to utilize their PTVs.

“Let us make sure these vehicles are not left idle in the parking lots, but are out there, being used, saving lives, reaching the farthest communities and delivering what we promised—swift, reliable healthcare for every Filipino,” Marcos said.

He stressed the welfare of Filipinos should be top priority.

“Because at the end of the day, true public service is not just about showing up; it is about getting there on time, every time with assistance ready to be given to those in need,” he said.

“We will continue investing in health care, not only in the form of medical facilities and assets, but also in capacity-building of our medical professionals,” he said.

As of 11 September, the government has distributed 416 ambulances in all regions except the National Capital Region.