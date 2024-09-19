BATTLE OF INTRAMUROS: Neighbors Mapua, Letran clash for No. 2 spot

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Arellano vs Lyceum

2:30 p.m. — Letran vs Mapua

Action and drama are expected to rise as Intramuros squads — Mapua University and Letran College — clash for bragging rights and the chance to clinch the solo second spot in the early stretch of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 2:30 p.m. with both the Cardinals and the Knights tipped to go all out to climb the team standings and sit behind the idle leader College of Saint Benilde, which is taking the country’s oldest collegiate league by storm with four consecutive victories in dominant fashions.

Before that, Lyceum of the Philippines University will shoot for its second straight win when it collides with listless Arellano University at 12 p.m.

After beating Jose Rizal University, 97-92, last Sunday, the Pirates will be marching to battleground oozing with morale as head coach Gilbert Malabanan appears to have the right mix that will help them regain their lofty status.

“The veterans will be our bread and butter in the team. You can see them getting more minutes while serving as role models to the rookies,” said Malabanan, who drew 22 points from former NCAA juniors Most Valuable Player (MVP) John Barba during their previous win over the Heavy Bombers.

But the battle between neighboring schools in Mapua and Letran is expected to draw most of the attention due to their contrasting styles yet similar objective of gaining a huge advantage in the first round in preparation for their return to the throne that got spoiled by the rise of San Beda University last year.

The Cardinals are coming off a masterful 71-65 win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta with reigning MVP Clint Escamis firing a career-high 28 points.

But the Knights refused to be outdone.

Two days later, they posted an 86-79 beating of Arellano with veteran Pao Javillonar dropping 28 points as well despite coming off a two-game suspension for playing for Converge in the 39th Kadayawan Festival Invitational Cup in Davao City last July.

Escamis knows that the “Battle of Intramuros” also ends in drama so they have to be ready for an all-out war, especially in the backcourt.

“We will prepare for them and scout them, especially their guards like Jimboy Estrada. Their guards have vast experience after playing in different leagues so we need to be ready for that,” said Escamis, who also won the Rookie of the Year honors last season.

“What changed for me was my shooting percentage. In the previous game, I shot 3-of-16 so Coach Chito (Victolero) and Coach Randy (Alcantara) talked to me and I had to prove to them who was last season’s Rookie-MVP.”

Meanwhile, over at the other side of historic Muralla Street of the Walled City, the Knights are also plotting ways to take Escamis out of his comfort zone.

“Mapua is one of the strongest teams in Season 100 so we have to be ready for their physicality and Clint Escamis is Clint Escamis so we have to limit him,” Ricardo said.

“We won’t be able to totally stop them so we have to limit the scorers of Mapua.”

Aside from Javillonar, the Knights will lean on Estrada and James Miller, who scored 14 and 12 points, respectively against the Chiefs.