Bataan 10th in competitiveness

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The province of Bataan has placed 10th in the latest Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index (CMCI) ranking.

Governor Joet Garcia, in a post, said Bataan’s ranking was based on the five pillars such as Economic Dynamism, Government Efficiency, Infrastructure, Resiliency and Innovation.

“I am greatly exalted at the ranking of our beloved province of Bataan. To be part of the top 10 provinces in the country by the CMCI is certainly an honor,” he said.

He added that the ranking was due to the hard work of the Provincial Government and the local government units of each town and city, citing that they have greatly contributed to the development of Bataan.

The CMCI is an annual ranking of Philippine cities and municipalities developed by the National Competitiveness Council through the Regional Competitiveness Committees with the assistance of the United States Agency for International Development.

Cities and municipalities are ranked on their competitiveness based on an overall competitiveness score. The overall competitiveness score is the sum of scores on five main pillars, which pool data from several sub-indicators.

The five main pillars are: economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, resiliency and innovation. Scores are determined by the values of the actual data, as well as the completeness of the submitted data. The higher the score of a city or municipality, the more competitive it is.